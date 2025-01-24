Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning Feb. 25

RELIGION, RACISM & RECONCILIATION explores how racism is intertwined with American religion. The documentary, told in two parts, follows the stories of individuals and communities of faith who are engaged in addressing the issues of systemic racism, such as voting rights, income inequality, and mass incarceration. Viewers hear from a broad range of academic and religious luminaries who provide historical and sociological perspectives on the contradiction of an American society that values individual freedom and equality while ignoring the realities of slavery, segregation, and racism.

The documentary shows that while religion plays a part in our racial division, it also serves as a meaningful force in our nation’s healing and reconciliation. Part two focuses on the history of Mother Bethel AME Church, one of the oldest Black churches in America – established in 1794 in Philadelphia – and how it began when the Black parishioners were expelled in a moment of betrayal by the White church.

The film explores the sociological differences between White Christians and Black Christians while highlighting the efforts that they are making to better their communities and reconcile the past.