Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story airs Sunday, May 18 at 7PM

Chinese American photographer Corky Lee documented the celebrations, struggles, and daily lives of Asian American Pacific Islanders with epic focus. Determined to push mainstream media to include AAPI culture in the visual record of American history, Lee produced an astonishing archive of nearly a million compelling photographs and came to be known as “The Undisputed, Unofficial, Asian American Photographer Laureate”. His work takes on new urgency with the alarming rise in anti-Asian attacks during the Covid pandemic. Filmmaker Jennifer Takaki’s intimate portrait reveals the triumphs and tragedies of the man behind the lens.