NOVA – COMPUTERS V. CRIME

Airs Sunday, October 23rd at 6PM and Tuesday, October 25th at 7PM

Across the country, artificial intelligence is helping inform decisions about policing and criminal sentencing. This timely investigation digs into the hidden biases, privacy risks, and design flaws of this controversial technology.