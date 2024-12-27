NOVA ‘Building Stuff’

Airs Tuesday at 7PM beginning Jan. 21

Hosted by professional engineer and former NASA researcher Dr. Nehemiah Mabry (“Dr. Nee”), “Building Stuff with NOVA” invites audiences to explore the world of engineering through broadcast and its first-ever Twitch channel, featuring content including gameplay, interactive expert interviews, and virtual field trips.

In three exciting one-hour episodes, the series follows some of the most creative engineering experts as they build stuff that helps extend our range, amplify our abilities, and alter our environment for the better.

NOVA invites audiences to experience the ups and downs with engineers as they design, build, and test their way through challenges, inspiring the inner “maker” in all of us. The series kicks-off with: “BUILDING STUFF: BOOST IT!” From helping a blind man see without the use of his eyes to building a sling so powerful it can propel rockets into space, see why engineering just might be the closest thing to a superpower we humans have.