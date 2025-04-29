Watch KLCS
LIVE
Watch Create TV
Live

MY MAMA JOE – HOPE & HELP

My Mama Joe – Hope and Help airs Sunday, May 11 at 1PM

My Mama Joe – Hope & Help is documentary film centered on JoeAnna who endured a traumatic childhood to emerge as advocate for the abused, hurting and hungry. She gave birth to four children, adopted six more, and served as unofficial mother to countless others, earning her the moniker “Mama Joe.” As champion for community and volunteerism, her years of service positively impacted thousands, garnering recognition from the local mayor to the White House.

A seeming unlikely candidate for chronic illness, Mama Joe was diagnosed in 2015 with Alzheimer’s dementia. The film’s story arc contrasts her distinguished record of serving others, with her need for full time compassionate care. Though not an exhaustive portrait, we’re allowed access into a portion of Mama Joe’s world, giving us an authentic glimpse of the highs and lows associated with care for a loved one.

 

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© 2025 Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/