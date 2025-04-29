My Mama Joe – Hope and Help airs Sunday, May 11 at 1PM

My Mama Joe – Hope & Help is documentary film centered on JoeAnna who endured a traumatic childhood to emerge as advocate for the abused, hurting and hungry. She gave birth to four children, adopted six more, and served as unofficial mother to countless others, earning her the moniker “Mama Joe.” As champion for community and volunteerism, her years of service positively impacted thousands, garnering recognition from the local mayor to the White House.

A seeming unlikely candidate for chronic illness, Mama Joe was diagnosed in 2015 with Alzheimer’s dementia. The film’s story arc contrasts her distinguished record of serving others, with her need for full time compassionate care. Though not an exhaustive portrait, we’re allowed access into a portion of Mama Joe’s world, giving us an authentic glimpse of the highs and lows associated with care for a loved one.