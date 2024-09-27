Airs Wednesdays at 7 PM, beginning October 23rd – Also available to stream on KLCS|Passport

Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville, The Crown) has left publishing and is living in Cretewith her long-time boyfriend, Andreas. But her idyll is disturbed by the shadow of a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there. Cecily Treherne, the young woman who helps run the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. Now she has disappeared. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it is too late? Moonflower Murders is based on the bestselling novel by Anthony Horowitz.