Airs Sundays at 8 PM beginning Jan. 19

In the new season of the Emmy® nominated series Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. nineteen celebrity guests will sit down with Dr. Gates, Jr. to dive into their ancestral history and solve mysteries that have plagued their families. In addition to the all-star line-up, Gates will have his own familial mystery solved when the tables are turned and the celebrated host becomes a guest on an eagerly anticipated episode of the new season.

Over the course of ten new episodes, Gates and his team use genealogical detective work and

cutting-edge DNA analysis to trace the family trees of twenty compelling guests, telling stories that illuminate America’s fundamental diversity.

As the pages turn in each guest’s book of life, emotional revelations give way to complex

questions about identity. Through Gates’ discerning touch, his guests learn what every family

history shares—love, courage, and sacrifice—and how our histories transcend borders, merging to form an American root system fortified by its diversity. Along the way, viewers are transported from coastal Africa to the Mississippi Delta; from shtetls in the former Russian Empire to the ancestral lands of the Lakota Nation; from villages in the Philippines to a pirate enclave in Puerto Rico—all in search of the stories that will bring our guests’ ancestors to life.