In Brief Tender Light, Director Arthur Musah crafts an intimate and inspiring portrait of four extraordinary students navigating the rigorous halls of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) while chasing dreams deeply rooted in their homelands.

Sante envisions building infrastructure in Tanzania; Philip seeks a brighter future for his family in Nigeria; Billy hopes to aid Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery; and Fidelis aims to uplift his Zimbabwean community. United by a shared resolve to transform their worlds, these young trailblazers face the intense pressures of academic life and the cultural complexities of their new American reality.

While their dreams are anchored in the societies they have left, their daily realities are defined by America – by the immediate challenges in their MIT classrooms, and by the larger social issues confronting the world beyond those classrooms. Their new environment demands they adapt if they want to succeed. Over an intimate, nearly decade-long journey spanning two continents, students and filmmaker alike are forced to decide how much of America to absorb, how much of Africa to hold on to, and how to reconcile teenage ideals with the truths they discover about the world and themselves.