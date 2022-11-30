2022 HOLIDAY CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL

Tune-in to KLCS Public Media on Sunday, December 25th, starting at 2PM for a nostalgic classic film showcase featuring fun and festive holiday films from an era gone-by.

We kick off the film festival with hilarity and hijinks courtesy of Laurel & Hardy, starting in

The March of the Wooden Soldiers (AKA Babes in Toyland). Next, we highlight Charles Dickens’ classic tale as adapted in 1935’s Scrooge featuring Sir Seymour Hicks.

We follow-up with 1963’s Charade, a romantic, and sometimes thrilling, romp through Europe starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn. The classic television adaptation, The Miracle on 34th St. closes out our holiday film festival.