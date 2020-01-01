ROADTRIP NATION

Airs Thursdays at 10PM beginning July 9th

In ROADTRIP NATION Season 19, three young adults who grew up in difficult circumstances drive the signature green RV on a road trip around the country to explore their career possibilities. Along the way, Taiheem, Yasmine and Denise meet professionals from disadvantaged backgrounds – from IT workers and software engineers to political campaign managers and machinists – who offer valuable perspectives on how these roadtrippers can make a meaningful impact in the workforce.