AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE

Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning February 5th

The anthology series AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE returns with a new slate of documentary and short stories on contemporary life, art and culture in the African Diaspora. Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks, star of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, hosts the 11th season of the acclaimed public television series. AFROPOP’S dynamic, compelling, and at times, challenging programs highlight issues related to social justice, politics, LGBTQ identity, fashion and violence against women.