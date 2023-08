New season airs Saturdays at 9AM beginning September 2nd

Join Nick Federoff as we kick off a brand new season of Things Green. This month we’ll get a backstage pass to see what aquaculture is; how fish fertilizer is made; a look at how a commercial greenhouse brings plants you buy at the store to the reason why a high tech corporate computer whiz gives it all up and opens an organic farm. That and a whole lot more on Things Green with Nick Federoff – Always in Season.