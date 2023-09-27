Airs Saturdays at 5PM beginning October 14th

In The Key Ingredient with Sheri Castle, renowned cookbook author, food writer, and cooking teacher Sheri Castle shares favorite recipes from her kitchen and the stories behind some of our most beloved ingredients. From apples and oysters to muscadines and cornmeal, Sheri explores ingredients from the ground up, going straight to the source with field trips to a trout farm, berry field, and dairy, among other adventures. She meets with local farmers, growers, fishermen and chefs, and then shares approachable home cooking recipes incorporating the featured ingredient.