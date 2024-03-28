Watch KLCS LIVE
Watch Create TV Live

RAISING MENTALLY STRONG KIDS WITH DANIEL AMEN, MD

Airs Sunday, April 7th at 8PM and Tuesday, April 20th at 9PM

Raising mentally strong kids and young adults is the most important work parents and grandparents ever do. Yet, parenting seems harder now than ever before with social media, digital addictions, and the epidemic rise of anxiety, depression, and ADHD In this program, psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics Dr. Daniel Amen will will share 7 Core Conversations to help parents and grandparents raise happy, responsible, and mentally strong kids.

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© 2022 Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/