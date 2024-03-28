RAISING MENTALLY STRONG KIDS WITH DANIEL AMEN, MD

Airs Sunday, April 7th at 8PM and Tuesday, April 20th at 9PM
Raising mentally strong kids and young adults is the most important work parents and grandparents ever do. Yet, parenting seems harder now than ever before with social media, digital addictions, and the epidemic rise of anxiety, depression, and ADHD In this program, psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics Dr. Daniel Amen will will share 7 Core Conversations to help parents and grandparents raise happy, responsible, and mentally strong kids.