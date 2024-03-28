POWER TRIP: THE STORY OF ENERGY

New season airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning April 9th
Take a journey through the past, present and future of energy, humanity’s most important resource, and uncover the hidden energy that is embedded in six major facets of our modern way of life.
New season airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning April 9th
Take a journey through the past, present and future of energy, humanity’s most important resource, and uncover the hidden energy that is embedded in six major facets of our modern way of life.
Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.
We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/