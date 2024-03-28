NORTHERN NIGHTS, STARRY SKIES

Airs Tuesday, April 23rd at 9PM

Join photographer Travis Novitsky, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, on a visually stunning exploration of the heavens as seen from Voyageurs National Park, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and Quetico Provincial Park- together comprising the world’s largest designated Dark Sky sanctuary. Ojibwe artist and scholar Carl Gawboy shares Indigenous star knowledge complemented by Indigenous and cultural astronomers Jim Rock and Jessica Heim and astronomer Bob King. Learn how artificial light is impacting our world from author Paul Bogard and about the movement to reduce the harmful human health and environmental effects of light pollution from Starry Skies North founders Cynthia Lapp and Randy Larson and bird expert Laura Erickson. Co-produced with Hamline University Center for Global Environmental Education (CGEE), this is an experience that will transform your appreciation of the North Country’s spectacular starry skies!