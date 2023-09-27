SANSÓN AND ME airs Sunday, October 8th at 11PM
EL EQUIPO airs Sunday, October 22nd at 11PM
This acclaimed Emmy Award-winning anthology series features documentaries and a limited number of fiction films united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement and unflinching visions of their independent producers. Independent Lens features unforgettable stories about a unique individual, community or moment in history. The series is supported by interactive companion web sites and national publicity and community engagement campaigns.