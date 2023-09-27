Airs Thursdays at 10PM beginning October 5th

In The Americas With David Yetman takes a fresh look at the lands that make up much of the Western Hemisphere. The 10-part series showcases the landscapes, peoples and history of the Americas – from the stories of a small village of Japanese immigrants in the Amazon to descendants of poor Italians in Chile, from Mayan temples in Guatemala to ancient fortresses in Mexico, and from the frigid, glacier-carved barrens of northern Canada to the timeless villages of the Altiplano in Peru. By raft, boat, ferry, horse and motorcycle, host David Yetman journeys to parts of Cuba mostly unknown to the outside world, the wild mountains of western Argentina, festivals in Columbia and the often ignored Great Lakes of the United States. Along the way, he meets people from all walks of life – natives and immigrants, islanders and mainlanders, pastoralists and city-dwellers – and hears their stories. David Yetman, longtime host of The Desert Speaks (also distributed through APT Exchange) works as a research social scientist at the Southwest Center of the University of Arizona. Yetman is also a nationally known author of numerous books and articles and an accomplished photographer.