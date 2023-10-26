I GO TO THE ROCK: THE GOSPEL MUSIC OF WHITNEY HOUSTON

Premieres Sunday, October 5th at 11PM

The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She became one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time, but her heart was always in Gospel music. From her first performance in front of an audience to the best-selling Gospel album of all time, The Preacher’s Wife, experience how profoundly Gospel music influenced her personal life and helped shape her career. Join host CeCe Winans and discover Whitney’s deep faith and love of Gospel music.