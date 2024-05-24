Airs Sunday, June 16th at 9PM

Executive Produced by tennis champion and activist Billie Jean King, Groundbreakers features sports icons from different generations as they interview one another, sharing personal powerful stories of the perseverance, pain, and progress they’ve experienced in their remarkable careers. Athletes include Naomi Osaka and Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Chloe Kim and Nancy Lieberman, Suni Lee and Julie Foudy, and Diana Flores and Billie Jean King. Groundbreakers celebrates the advancements of women in sports and society, while also revealing the generational mentorship and community building that has fueled the progress that has been made and the ongoing pursuit of equality for women everywhere.