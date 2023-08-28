New season airs Fridays at 8PM beginning September 29th
Taped deep within the subterranean amphitheater of The Caverns in Tennessee’s majestic Cumberland Mountains, “The Caverns Sessions” (formerly known as “Bluegrass Underground”) features both long-established and emerging artists within a broad spectrum of genres to include Roots-Rock, Jam Band, R&B, Country, Soul, Hip Hop, Folk, Americana and Bluegrass – music from the heart of the American experience.
Photo credit: ©MichaelWeintrob-3619-scaled.jpg