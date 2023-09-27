Airs Mondays at 10PM beginning October 2nd

In a striking new three-part series, Becoming Frida Kahlo strips away the myths to reveal the real Frida – a passionate and brilliant artist living through extraordinary times. The series explores the major events of Kahlo’s life, both personal and political, from her lifelong health problems to her complicated relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice. Their shared political commitment made both artists controversial figures – from their association with Trotsky in Mexico to their paradoxical relationships with some of America’s wealthiest figures. Diego was famous for his massive, political murals; Frida for her unsparing, bold self-portraiture and surrealist imagery. Through their parallel and separate experiences, we see the wealth and poverty of Depression-era America in a striking new light. Throughout her life Kahlo used her artwork as way to process her own emotions, producing what are now some of the most valuable – and most widely reproduced – paintings of the twentieth century. Today her iconic self-portraits attract auction prices in the tens of millions of dollars.