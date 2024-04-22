ALICE & JACK ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Saturdays at 11PM and Wednesdays at 7PM beginning May 4th

Created and written by Victor Levin, Alice & Jack is a love story for the ages. When Alice and Jack first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way? Honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, Technicolor, kaleidoscopic beauty.