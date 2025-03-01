A CELTIC AWAKENING WITH FAITH MARION ROBINSON

Airs Thursday, March 13 at 7PM

Get ready to be swept away! Emmy™-award winning A CELTIC AWAKENING is a spellbinding musical journey that blends struggle, triumph, and the timeless magic of Ireland. Written and performed by Faith Marion Robinson, this enchanting tale is a heartfelt anthem for our times—celebrating love, peace, and hope through stirring melodies and breathtaking visuals.

Filmed at Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple Chapel, Robinson and her ensemble transport you to the Emerald Isle with soul-stirring renditions of classic Irish songs and original compositions like Let Us Love in Peace. From misty ports to ancient ruins, the stunning backdrop of Ireland’s landscapes will leave you breathless.

Don’t miss this unforgettable performance that reminds us of the power of unity, perseverance, and joy. Tune in and let the music carry you away!