Airs Tuesday, August 8th and Monday, August 9th at 10PM

At 8:15am on August 6, 1945, Shinji Mikamo, a teen in the center of Hiroshima City, was on the roof of his home when the atomic bomb exploded. This hybrid documentary – narrative film is narrated in English with Japanese subtitles and features never before seen audio and video recordings, evocative reenactments, and archival images – bringing the past into the present.