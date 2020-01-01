THINGS GREEN WITH NICK FEDEROFF

New season airs Saturdays at 9AM beginning August 29th

Things Green will be ushering in Season 15 this autumn with more information and ideas like you’ve never seen before. Host, Nick Federoff, will take us on a green excursion through such things like a sustainable building project, a look at how a chemical vineyard turned to organic farming, a garden that was inspired by the coronavirus and of course award winning tips and tricks you can use at home.