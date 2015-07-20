#TBT Mayor Garcetti’s Guest DJ List has Los Lobos in Top 5

It was June 8, 2011 when then City Council President Eric Garcetti was a guest DJ for local NPR station KCRW. The tracks he highlighted were from L.A.-based musicians as well as songs that reflected his “take” on the City of Angels.

The list included the following:

1. “Myself When I am Real” – Charles Mingus

2. “Behind The Mask” – Yellow Magic Orchestra

3. “Cities In Dust” – Siouxsie & The Banshees

4. “Screen Kiss” – Thomas Dolby

5. “Kiko and the Lavender Moon” – Los Lobos

Fast-forward to today, one of the bands Garcetti, now Mayor of Los Angeles, chose in his Top 5 list is performing this Tuesday on Cinco de Mayo at a benefit concert.

to support KLCS-TV, PBS for Los Angeles. That band is Los Lobos who will perform at the historic Regent Theater in downtown L.A. along with two other talented groups, Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin and the Mighty Echoes.

Come celebrate music, PBS and Los Angeles on Cinco de Mayo with Grammy-Award winning East L.A. musicians, Los Lobos. Purchase your tickets at The Regent Theater at 448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 or online at http://bit.ly/LosLobosKLCSTix.

