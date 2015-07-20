#TBT Mayor Garcetti’s Guest DJ List has Los Lobos in Top 5
It was June 8, 2011 when then City Council President Eric Garcetti was a guest DJ for local NPR station KCRW. The tracks he highlighted were from L.A.-based musicians as well as songs that reflected his “take” on the City of Angels.
The list included the following:
1. “Myself When I am Real” – Charles Mingus
2. “Behind The Mask” – Yellow Magic Orchestra
3. “Cities In Dust” – Siouxsie & The Banshees
4. “Screen Kiss” – Thomas Dolby
5. “Kiko and the Lavender Moon” – Los Lobos
(Watch video)
Fast-forward to today, one of the bands Garcetti, now Mayor of Los Angeles, chose in his Top 5 list is performing this Tuesday on Cinco de Mayo at a benefit concert.
to support KLCS-TV, PBS for Los Angeles. That band is Los Lobos who will perform at the historic Regent Theater in downtown L.A. along with two other talented groups, Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin and the Mighty Echoes.
Come celebrate music, PBS and Los Angeles on Cinco de Mayo with Grammy-Award winning East L.A. musicians, Los Lobos. Purchase your tickets at The Regent Theater at 448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 or online at http://bit.ly/LosLobosKLCSTix.
Do you have a favorite Top 5 list of L.A. musicians and L.A. inspired songs? Post your list with Hashtag #DJList to @KLCStv
KLCS hopes you like this blog post. Please sign up to receive future e-newsletter updates on KLCS events and information.
Reminder: Tickets are now on sale for the Cinco de Mayo Los Lobos benefit concert for KLCS-TV.
Buy your tickets today. Click here for more information.
Related Articles
Thanks to all who came, played and gave to KLCS!Thanks to all who came, played and gave to KLCS!
Join KLCS at the Central Avenue Jazz Festival, July 25-26
The countdown continues to the 20th Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival, July 25th & 26th! And KLCS will be there.
Mayor Eric Garcetti Supports L.A. TV & Film Industry
Act one. Scene one. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has committed a lot of time and energy to get Angelenos