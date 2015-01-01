Slide background
PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE
New season air Saturdays at 5PM beginning September 8th

Pati’s Mexican Table is a food-driven series starring chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. Part travelogue, part cooking show, each episode follows Pati as she explores the food, culture and history of Mexico, and brings those experiences back to her kitchen where she creates simple, mouthwatering recipes for every home cook to enjoy.

 

