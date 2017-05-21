PACIFIC HEARTBEAT

Now in its sixth season, Pacific Heartbeat is an anthology series that provides viewers with a glimpse of the real Pacific— its people, culture and contemporary issues. From revealing exposés to in-depth profiles and unexpected histories, the series features a diverse array of programs that draw viewers into the heart, mind and soul of Pacific Island culture. The first film in the collection, “Ever the Land,” explores the bond between the indigenous people and their land through a landmark architectural undertaking by one of New Zealand’s most passionately independent Maori tribes, Ngâi Tûhoe. For the past 150 years, the relationship between the Tûhoe Maori tribe and the New Zealand government has been defined by longstanding grievances over illegal land confiscations and the devastating consequences of scorched earth policies. The film captures a period of change and tremendous foresight: Tûhoe are negotiating an apology and settlement from the government, and constructing an architectural gem of a community center using radically sustainable methods. Tradition and environmentalism are brought together, and the film gives a stirring depiction of indigenous pride. The film “Mele Murals” examines the transformative power of art through the unlikely union of graffiti and ancient Hawaiian culture. At the center of this story are two graffiti artists and a group of Native Hawaiian youth from the rural community of Waimea, Hawaii. Together they create a mural that addresses the ill effects of environmental change and encroaching modernization on their native culture. The third program in the anthology series, “Visions in the Dark: The Life of Pinky Thompson,” follows the dynamic career and life of Myron “Pinky” Thompson, who grew up in Hawaii during a time when one was punished for being Native Hawaiian. After almost losing his life in the battlefields of Normandy in World War II, Pinky brought his fierce energy to the arena of social service and led a new generation of Hawaiian leaders to represent the vibrant cultural identity and value system of the Hawaiian people. Rounding out the anthology series is the feature length documentary “Next Goal Wins”. The film profiles the journey that Dutch coach Thomas Rongen embarks on to attempt the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners. With the power of hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, both coach and players learn an object lesson in what it really means to be a winner in life.