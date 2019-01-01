CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION

Airs Saturdays at 1:30PM beginning September 7th

The world of home cooking is undergoing a revolution with new tastes, flavors, techniques and influences. Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television wants to change how Americans cook by bringing home a fresher, bolder, simpler way of preparing food. Chris and his test cooks search the world over looking for the best recipes, and finding home cooks who can teach better ways to prepare a meal at home. The first season includes 40 all-new recipes, such as Central Mexican guacamole, Thai fried rice, Peruvian pesto, Japanese fried chicken, soba with miso butter and asparagus, tahini swirl brownies, lemon buttermilk pound cake, and more. Chris also shares tips and techniques designed to make home cooking easier, like how to make foolproof egg whites and how to season a carbon steel pan. As part of the debut season, Chris also travels overseas to cook with several internationally renowned chefs and authors, including: Fuchsia Dunlop, a Sichuan cooking expert; Claire Ptak, a food stylist and author of London’s The Violet Bakery; and Andy Ricker in Thailand, known for his skill and expertise in northern Thai cuisine. Back in the kitchen, Chris transforms what the MILK STREET TELEVISION crew has learned into practical, simple recipes for home cooks everywhere.