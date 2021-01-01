Watch KLCS LIVE
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S MACBETH PRESENTED BY THE SHAKESPEARE CENTER OF LOS ANGELES

Airs Monday, March 14th and Friday, March 18th at 5PM

The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles presents a ground-breaking production that brings Shakespeare’s Macbeth alive in a graphic novel universe starring three-time Emmy Award winner Keith David and featuring a cast of onscreen actors, a haunting soundtrack and hundreds of original illustrations of post-apocalyptic moors, ghostly castles, bloody battlefields and more. Macbeth’s ruthless ambition and escalating fierce battles are laid bare in a dynamic illustrated production for audiences of all ages.

