WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S MACBETH PRESENTED BY THE SHAKESPEARE CENTER OF LOS ANGELES

Airs Monday, March 14th and Friday, March 18th at 5PM
The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles presents a ground-breaking production that brings Shakespeare’s Macbeth alive in a graphic novel universe starring three-time Emmy Award winner Keith David and featuring a cast of onscreen actors, a haunting soundtrack and hundreds of original illustrations of post-apocalyptic moors, ghostly castles, bloody battlefields and more. Macbeth’s ruthless ambition and escalating fierce battles are laid bare in a dynamic illustrated production for audiences of all ages.