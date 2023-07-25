Airs Thursdays at 10:30PM beginning August 3rd

At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, Wild Hope is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience. Whether tapping oysters to clean New York City waters and prevent flooding or growing coffee to save Mozambican rainforests, the series reveals how local action can spark powerful change and provides a refreshing dose of hope in an increasingly cynical world.