Airs Monday, February 13th at 9PM

“Hyphy” was a musical movement that emerged from the streets of Oakland, California in the ’90s and encouraged kids to “go dumb” — to stop thinking, have fun, and dance instead of get violent. WE WERE HYPHY explores this movement through interviews with the charismatic artists behind the music and also looks at the dances, fashions, and culture spawned by their genius. The film traces the movement’s influence on a variety of artists, from legendary figures such as Keak da Sneak, Mac Dre, and Mistah FAB to modern-day artists such as Kamaiyah, G-Eazy and Rafael Casal. A love letter to Hyphy, the film also details the highs and lows of the movement and its enduring place in the hip-hop pantheon.

