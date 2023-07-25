Airs Monday, August 28th at 10PM

In 1899, the Sewanee football team went undefeated and untied in a long 12-game season, including a string of 5 games in 6 days. Not only did they beat every team they played – including Texas, Texas A& M, LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn – but they held every other team scoreless until their final two games. Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899 tells the story of this team that coaches agree will never be equaled, and the very different game of football played a century ago. Unrivaled includes interviews with football coaches across the south, descendants of many of the players, and music by Bobby Horton who has scored more than a dozen Ken Burns’ films.