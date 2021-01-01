UNLOCK THE SECRET TO EXTRAORDINARY HEALTHWITH DAVID PERLMUTTER, MD

Airs Sunday, August 21st at 11:30AM and Tuesday, August 31st at 7PM
The most threatening health issues of our time stem from poor metabolic health. But there’s exciting news. Leading-edge scientific research from around the globe now reveals that controlling uric acid may well hold the key to regaining metabolic health. This program presents the latest science surrounding uric acid and provides the tools to readily bring it under control. Lifestyle choices are fundamental for health, and Dr. Perlmutter explores the fascinating relationships between what we eat, when we eat, how we sleep, and even our choices in nutritional supplements and how they influence uric acid, allowing viewers to take control of their metabolic destiny. Dr. David Perlmutteris an internationally known board-certified neurologist, #1 New York Times best-selling author, and Fellow of the American College of Nutrition. His preventive approach to brain health focuses on the role of lifestyle changes in wellness and longevity. In this program he’s joined by his son, Dr. Austin Perlmutter, a board-certified internal medicine physician. Together they join forces to focus on ways to create sustainable joy, health and meaning in the modern world.