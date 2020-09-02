TO CLIMB A GOLD MOUNTAIN

Airs Tuesday, May 18th at 10PM and Wednesday, May 19th at 4pm

This film tells the inspirational and poignant stories of three women of Asian descent who lived in America from the 1850s to the present day. The women came from different backgrounds and lived dramatically different lives. Each woman’s journey represents a distinct theme of struggle and triumph, and ushers in a succeeding story, leading up to present day. Through their stories, the film reveals the legacy of the immigrant’s determination and perseverance to pursue the American dream. The film sheds historical light on current events.

Additional information may be obtained at: www.goldmountainmovie.com