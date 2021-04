Airs Tuesday, April 6th at 8PM and Thursday, April 8th at 4PM

The West Is Burning focuses on the state of forests in the western U.S., and examines the history of forest management and litigation that has contributed to the current conditions and the catastrophic fires plaguing the region. The film also explores the critical need for interdisciplinary approaches to forest restoration, and looks at how local stakeholders are coming together to better manage and steward the land.