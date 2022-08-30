Airs Sunday, September 18th at 12:30PM and Tuesday, September 20th at 9PM

Through the palette of the Los Tejanos Art Exhibit, The Cheech explores Cheech Marin’s lifelong advocacy of the Chicano Art Movement, and his journey to develop the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry. With original score by Grammy Nominated musician El Dusty, The Cheech takes a fascinating look at a national icon’s love affair with art, and his incredible contribution to promote and preserve a vital part of American cultural identity.