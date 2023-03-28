SUSTAINING US – WHAT IS EARTH DAY?

Airs Monday, April 24th at 5:30PM and Wednesday, April 26th at 10PM

This annual celebration which first began in 1970 honors the achievements of those who have worked relentlessly to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations. Earth Day has all kinds of environmentally related global events that include about a billion people from nearly 200 different countries. Earth Day has been described as an investment into our planet. Reporter David Nazar interviews two leading environmentalists who discuss everything from the history and evolution of Earth Day to the environmental and economic policies surrounding this special day.