Airs Saturdays at 4PM beginning July 1st

Steven Raichlen’s Planet Barbecue builds on the success of the grilling master’s past shows: his detailed cooking tutorials seasoned with cutting-edge techniques and eye-popping dishes. Steven is also joined on set this season by grill masters and social media influencers who showcase a variety of grilling and smoking approaches. The series highlights an age of unprecedented cultural diversity and global interconnection while Steven travels the globe in search of the best barbecue and grilling recipes.