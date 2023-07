Airs Saturdays at 11:30AM beginning July 8th

Classic cars and their owners are featured in Radical Restoration, a look at the work that is required to restore, renew, and rejuvenate vehicles that are remnants from the past. Every car has a story, and every owner has their own reason for wanting to restore them. Radical Restoration showcases car owners and their stories as they reveal the work it takes to preserve and modify vehicles that have historical interest or that have sentimental value.