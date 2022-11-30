PBS KIDS HOLIDAY MOVIE MARATHON

Airs Sunday, December 25th beginning at 7AM

Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World

The kids get stuck at the South Pole and learn about holiday traditions from all over the world!

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat have a great time preparing for Christmas.

Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot about Christmas

The Cat in the Hat, Nick and Sally help a lost reindeer find his way home in time for Christmas.

Peg + Cat + Holidays

“The Christmas Problem,” “The Hanukkah Problem” and “The Penguin Problem” feature math for kids.

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol

Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve.

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

The Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are disappearing around the globe!

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Things start to fall apart when Arthur and his family make preparations for gifts and traditions.