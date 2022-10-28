Airs Thursdays at 9:30pm beginning November 24th

From artisans and chefs to luthiers and puppeteers, many Italians are preserving the artistic traditions that give Italy its old-world character. Passion Italy is a half-hour travelogue series that presents Italy through the passions of its people. Host Alessandra Poli lays out authentic, inexpensive Italian adventures for travelers who want to experience the spirit of the true Italian artist – those who live to create, and put quality and pride before profit and fame.