OC WORLD

Part 1
RIVERS OF GOLD
California is a land of extremes – tallest, deepest, highest, hottest.  But in a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, in the air and in the sea.

Part 2
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS
Hollywood may captivate, but in one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, the real stars of California – a wild and spectacular cast of creatures in the sea and on land, from blue whales to burrowing owls – are ready for their close-up.

OC World provides Southern California residents with critical information and narratives about themselves and their communities.

Airs Mondays at 5PM beginning July 4th

