Airs Sunday, February 6th at 6PM and Tuesday, February 8th at 7PM

Around 800 CE, the ancient Maya abandoned the magnificent cities they had lived in for centuries. NOVA investigates dramatic new scientific evidence for droughts that pushed cities already stressed by overpopulation and warfare beyond their limits.

Caption: Maya pyramid at Lamanai Belize with sunlight from angle

Credit: Zoot Pictures Inc./Ivan Hughes