MY MUSIC WITH RHIANNON GIDDENS

Airs Fridays at 8:30PM beginning May 5th

Singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, two-time Grammy winner, and recipient of a 2017 MacArthur Fellowship, Rhiannon is hosting a new series that will feature the songs, stories, and experiences of artists who have influenced her own love of traditional music. Rhiannon’s music draws from many traditions including blues, jazz, folk, hip hop, African, Celtic, classical, and jug band. She is the first woman and person of color to win a major prize for banjo. She bridges contemporary and traditional forms, and few musicians have done more to revitalize old-time influences in current music.