Airs Monday, May 29th at 9PM

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound reveals the hidden power of sound in cinema and our lives. Through iconic film clips, interviews and archival footage, the documentary captures the history, impact, and creative process of this overlooked artform and the artists behind it. Entertaining and educational insights from legendary directors including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Robert Redford, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, John Lasseter, Ang Lee, Sofia Coppola, and Ryan Coogler, amongst many, whose award-winning work with their sound collaborators have created immersive and multi-sensory audience experiences.