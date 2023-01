Airs New Year’s Day at 7:30AM

London’s New Year’s Day Parade 2023, now in its fifth decade, is a cherished turn-of-year tradition bringing good old-fashioned fun to the U.K. capital. The event, which paused “marching time” during the pandemic, returns to its iconic parade route through the ancient City of Westminster. Cultural and community groups rub shoulders with leading professional entertainers and the mayors of London to start the New Year with high vibrations!