Thank yo for submitting an entry for a chance to win a pair (2) of tickets for LA Plaza Cocina’s Cooking Demonstration featuring ‘’Chiles en Nogaga” on Saturday, July 22 from 3 PM to 5 PM at LA Plaza Cocina in Downtown Los Angeles, 555 N. Spring Street, 90012

One entry per household. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 12AM PST.

If you are selected as a winner, we will contact you via the email address that you provided.