KLCS HOLIDAY CLASSIC FILM SHOWCASE

Airs Friday, December 24th at 2PM and Sunday, December 26th at 3PM

Tune-in to KLCS Public Media on December 24th, starting at 2 PM for a nostalgic, and at times campy, classic film showcase featuring fun and festive holiday films from an era gone-by.

We kick off the day with a groundbreaking Academy Award-winning cinematic treat, 1939’s Gulliver’s Travels. Other featured films include1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, Jimmy Durante’s 1955 heartwarming feature: The Great Rupert, followed by a classic television adaptation: The Miracle on 34th St. And what classic holiday film showcase would be complete without Charles Dickens classic tale? We close out the evening with 1935’s Scrooge featuring Sir Seymour Hicks.

Visit klcs.org for the full schedule.